JonesTrading Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Surface Oncology (SURF)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURF) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Surface Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.25.

Based on Surface Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.57 million and net profit of $67.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $439K and had a GAAP net loss of $15.95 million.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.