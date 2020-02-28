JonesTrading Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Forty Seven (FTSV)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Forty Seven (FTSV) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.79, close to its 52-week high of $52.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 36.7% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forty Seven with a $51.22 average price target, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.01 and a one-year low of $5.53. Currently, Forty Seven has an average volume of 897.9K.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.

