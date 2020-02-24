JonesTrading Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

JonesTrading analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.26, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 36.4% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Abeona Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals with a $1.50 average price target.

Based on Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.32 million.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and potentially commercializing therapies to cell therapies. The firm’s proprietary technology platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells.