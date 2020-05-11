JonesTrading Keeps Their Buy Rating on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma (MEIP), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 35.6% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Catalyst Biosciences.

MEI Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, a 255.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on MEI Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.01 million and GAAP net loss of $20.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.05 million and had a net profit of $12.03 million.

MEI Pharma, Inc. engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates includes Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its pipeline also consists of ME-401, an oral PI3K delta inhibitor; Voruciclib, an oral CDK inhibitor; and ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.