JonesTrading Keeps Their Buy Rating on Curis (CRIS)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Curis (CRIS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.8% and a 54.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Curis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.59 and a one-year low of $0.62. Currently, Curis has an average volume of 625.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170, and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.