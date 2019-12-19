JonesTrading Keeps Their Buy Rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

JonesTrading analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 31.6% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Abeona Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalyst Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.50, representing a 350.1% upside. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Catalyst Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.69 million.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. Its pipeline includes hemostasis such as Factor VIIa marzeptacog alfa, Factor IX dalcinonacog alfa, and Factor Xa; and anti-complement.