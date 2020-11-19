JonesTrading Keeps a Buy Rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics with a $10.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.19 million and GAAP net loss of $35.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $237K and had a GAAP net loss of $39.3 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.