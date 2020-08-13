JonesTrading Believes Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.34, close to its 52-week high of $9.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 50.7% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trillium Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

Based on Trillium Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $70.07 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.03 million.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline is comprised of TTI-621, TTI-622, and TTI-2341(EGFR Inhibitor). The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.