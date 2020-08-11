JonesTrading Believes Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Still Has Room to Grow

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) on July 30 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.10, close to its 52-week high of $9.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 54.9% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trillium Therapeutics with a $12.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.66 and a one-year low of $0.24. Currently, Trillium Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.73M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline is comprised of TTI-621, TTI-622, and TTI-2341(EGFR Inhibitor). The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.