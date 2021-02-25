JonesTrading Believes Tremont Mortgage (TRMT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Jones Trading from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Tremont Mortgage (TRMT), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.54, close to its 52-week high of $5.99.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tremont Mortgage with a $7.00 average price target.

Tremont Mortgage Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate properties. The company was founded on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.