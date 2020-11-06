JonesTrading Believes Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Still Has Room to Grow

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $230.74, close to its 52-week high of $240.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 54.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mirati Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $228.33, representing a -3.9% downside. In a report issued on October 26, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Based on Mirati Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $81.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $988K and had a GAAP net loss of $54.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRTX in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jamie Christensen, the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of MRTX bought 10,879 shares for a total of $90,493.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm engages in developing a pipeline of oncology products to treat genetic, immunological and epigenetic drivers of cancer in subsets of cancer patients. Its clinical pipeline consists of glesatinib, sitravatinib and mocetinostat. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

