JonesTrading Believes Curis (CRIS) Still Has Room to Grow

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Curis (CRIS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.20, close to its 52-week high of $8.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.5% and a 62.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Curis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Curis’ market cap is currently $482.3M and has a P/E ratio of -9.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.35.

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170, and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.