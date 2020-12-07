JonesTrading Believes Chimerix (CMRX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Chimerix (CMRX), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.99, close to its 52-week high of $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimerix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50, representing an 110.4% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.06 and a one-year low of $1.19. Currently, Chimerix has an average volume of 417.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMRX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Martha Demski, a Director at CMRX bought 7,042 shares for a total of $16,549.

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.