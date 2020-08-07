JonesTrading Believes BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on July 29, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF), with a price target of NOK60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.87, close to its 52-week high of $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 50.7% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

BerGenBio AS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.04, representing an 81.9% upside. In a report issued on July 20, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a NOK66.00 price target.

Based on BerGenBio AS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $48.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $44.31 million.

BerGenBio ASA is a clinical stage oncology biotech company, which is engaged in developing therapeutics against novel drug targets that drive aggressive cancers. Its drug candidate bemcentinib (BGB324) is in clinical development as a novel treatment for a variety of cancers.