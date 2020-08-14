JonesTrading Believes BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) Won’t Stop Here

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) on February 13 and set a price target of NOK60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.00, close to its 52-week high of $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 50.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BerGenBio AS with a $7.08 average price target, representing a 77.0% upside. In a report issued on April 1, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a NOK52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.39 and a one-year low of $1.23. Currently, BerGenBio AS has an average volume of 101.

BerGenBio ASA is a clinical stage oncology biotech company, which is engaged in developing therapeutics against novel drug targets that drive aggressive cancers. Its drug candidate bemcentinib (BGB324) is in clinical development as a novel treatment for a variety of cancers.