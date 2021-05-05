Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Buy rating to Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) today and set a price target of $206.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $187.97, close to its 52-week high of $192.32.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 69.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jones Lang Lasalle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $191.00.

Based on Jones Lang Lasalle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.85 billion and net profit of $250 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.4 billion and had a net profit of $274 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JLL in relation to earlier this year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc. engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services. The LaSalle segment offers investment management services on a global basis to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded by Richard Winstanley in 1783 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.