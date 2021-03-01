Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.92.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 69.4% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jones Lang Lasalle with a $178.33 average price target.

Jones Lang Lasalle’s market cap is currently $8.89B and has a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JLL in relation to earlier this year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc. engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services. The LaSalle segment offers investment management services on a global basis to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded by Richard Winstanley in 1783 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.