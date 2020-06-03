Joint (JYNT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Maxim Group and Lake Street gave Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Buy rating on Joint today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Tilly’s.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Joint with a $21.33 average price target, a 43.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Joint’s market cap is currently $204M and has a P/E ratio of 67.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2273.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JYNT in relation to earlier this year.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit. The Joint was founded by Fred Gerretzen, Charles Barnwell, John Leonesio, Todd Welker, Barbara Holland, Steven P. Colmar, Craig P. Colmar, and Richard Rees on March 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.