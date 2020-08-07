Joint (JYNT) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Joint (JYNT), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Waitr Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Joint is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.75 and a one-year low of $7.67. Currently, Joint has an average volume of 96.19K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit. The Joint was founded by Fred Gerretzen, Charles Barnwell, John Leonesio, Todd Welker, Barbara Holland, Steven P. Colmar, Craig P. Colmar, and Richard Rees on March 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.