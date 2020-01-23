Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo gave Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson today and set a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.88, close to its 52-week high of $150.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 73.5% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott Labs, and ICU Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Johnson & Johnson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $167.83, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Johnson & Johnson’s market cap is currently $390.2B and has a P/E ratio of 26.33. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

