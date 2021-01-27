Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gets a Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

In a report released yesterday, Louise Chen from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $170.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.7% and a 39.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Pfizer, and Zoetis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson & Johnson with a $177.00 average price target, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson’s market cap is currently $436.9B and has a P/E ratio of 25.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -25.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment focuses on therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious diseases ad vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension. The Medical Devices segment offers products used in the orthopedic, surgery, cardiovascular, diabetes care, and eye health fields. The company was founded by Robert Wood Johnson I, James Wood Johnson and Edward Mead Johnson Sr. in 1886 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

