Johnson Controls (JCI) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

In a report released today, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Johnson Controls (JCI), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 51.8% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Johnson Controls has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.64, a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on Johnson Controls’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.58 billion and net profit of $159 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.46 billion and had a net profit of $355 million.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

