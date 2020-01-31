Johnson Controls (JCI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Wolfe Research gave Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Buy rating on Johnson Controls today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.51.

Kaye has an average return of 4.7% when recommending Johnson Controls.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is ranked #619 out of 5866 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Johnson Controls is a Hold with an average price target of $42.50.

Based on Johnson Controls’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.27 billion and net profit of $612 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.46 billion and had a net profit of $355 million.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.