Johnson Controls (JCI) Gets a Sell Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Johnson Controls (JCI), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Johnson Controls has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $42.75, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, UBS also initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Johnson Controls’ market cap is currently $31.38B and has a P/E ratio of 71.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.60.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.