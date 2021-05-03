Johnson Controls (JCI) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Johnson Controls (JCI) yesterday and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.34, close to its 52-week high of $64.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson Controls with a $67.70 average price target, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Johnson Controls’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.34 billion and net profit of $451 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.58 billion and had a net profit of $159 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Johnson Controls International plc is a diversified technology and multi-industrial company. The company’s operations include creation of intelligent buildings, air systems, HVAC controls, security and fire safety solutions, providing efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure, and next-generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities.

Read More on JCI: