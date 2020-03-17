Johnson Controls (JCI) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Johnson Controls (JCI) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.82, close to its 52-week low of $28.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson Controls with a $42.86 average price target, implying a 37.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Johnson Controls’ market cap is currently $23.34B and has a P/E ratio of 78.56. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.