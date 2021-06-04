JOANN (JOAN) Receives a Buy from Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory analyst Joe Feldman maintained a Buy rating on JOANN (JOAN) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.22, close to its 52-week high of $14.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Feldman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 63.8% success rate. Feldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for JOANN with a $19.14 average price target, representing a 41.4% upside. In a report issued on May 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JOAN in relation to earlier this year.

JOANN Inc is engaged in the sewing business. The company provides fabrics, sewing supplies, yarn and needle arts, paper crafting, jewellery making, fabric crafting, craft lights, wedding decorations, and home decor products.