JMP Securities Thinks Larimar Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben reiterated a Buy rating on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) on May 19 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.99, close to its 52-week low of $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolleben is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Wolleben covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Strongbridge Biopharma, Intercept Pharma, and BioCryst.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Larimar Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00, representing a 279.7% upside. In a report issued on May 11, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Larimar Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $138.2M and has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.26.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients affected by complex metabolic diseases. It focuses on the study of MetAP2 inhibitors in both common and rare metabolic disorders. The firm also advancing programs for type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome, and liver diseases. The company was founded on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.