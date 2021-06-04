JMP Securities Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

JMP Securities analyst Roy Buchanan reiterated a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) on June 1 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Buchanan is ranked #5626 out of 7543 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hookipa Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.40.

Based on Hookipa Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.3 million and GAAP net loss of $17.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.7 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HOOK in relation to earlier this year.

HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary its arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. Its product include VaxWace, a replication-deficient viral vector; and TheraT, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. The company was founded by Rolf Zinkernagel, Andreas Bergthaler, Lukas Flatz, and Daniel Pinschewer in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.