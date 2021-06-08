JMP Securities Reiterates a Hold Rating on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

JMP Securities analyst David Turkaly reiterated a Hold rating on Avanos Medical (AVNS) on May 28. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 56.6% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and Surgalign Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avanos Medical with a $45.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.61 and a one-year low of $27.09. Currently, Avanos Medical has an average volume of 438K.

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. Its portfolio of innovative product offerings focused on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.