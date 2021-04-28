JMP Securities Believes Cambium Networks (CMBM) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Erik Suppiger from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on Cambium Networks (CMBM), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.80, close to its 52-week high of $66.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Suppiger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Suppiger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cambium Networks with a $58.40 average price target.

Cambium Networks’ market cap is currently $1.59B and has a P/E ratio of 89.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 44.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMBM in relation to earlier this year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the wireless broadband networking infrastructure services. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The firm operates secure wireless broadband point-to-point and point-to-multipoint platforms. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.