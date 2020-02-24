JMP Group (JMP) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on JMP Group (JMP), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 46.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

JMP Group has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $4.46 and a one-year low of $2.89. Currently, JMP Group has an average volume of 12.49K.

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management and Corporate.