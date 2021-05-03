JMP Group (JMP) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on JMP Group (JMP), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 52.5% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

JMP Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

Based on JMP Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $53.02 million and net profit of $9.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JMP in relation to earlier this year.

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment includes a broad range of services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions and financial advisory services in M&A, restructuring and other strategic transactions. It also includes institutional brokerage services and equity research services to its institutional investor clients. The Asset Management segment involves in the management of a broad range of pooled investment vehicles, including the company’s hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. The Corporate segment includes income from the company’s principal investments in public and private securities and investment funds managed by HCS, as well as any other net interest and income from investing activities. The company was founded by Joseph A. Jolson and Carter D. Mack in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.