JM Smucker (SJM) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on JM Smucker (SJM), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 38.6% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for JM Smucker with a $112.73 average price target, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $125.62 and a one-year low of $91.88. Currently, JM Smucker has an average volume of 1.08M.

The J. M. Smucker Co. engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee. The U.S. Retail Consumer Foods segment sells Smucker’s, Jif, and Crisco branded products. The U.S. Retail Pet Foods comprises Rachael Ray Nutrish, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ‘n Bits, 9Lives, Nature’s Recipe, and Pup-Peroni branded products. The International and Foodservice segment covers products distributed domestically and in foreign countries through retail channels and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded by Jerome Monroe Smucker in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, OH.