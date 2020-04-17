JM Smucker (SJM) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on JM Smucker (SJM) yesterday and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JM Smucker is a Hold with an average price target of $112.00, which is a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $115.00 price target.

Based on JM Smucker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion and net profit of $187 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.01 billion and had a net profit of $121 million.

The J. M. Smucker Co. engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee. The U.S. Retail Consumer Foods segment sells Smucker’s, Jif, and Crisco branded products. The U.S. Retail Pet Foods comprises Rachael Ray Nutrish, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ‘n Bits, 9Lives, Nature’s Recipe, and Pup-Peroni branded products. The International and Foodservice segment covers products distributed domestically and in foreign countries through retail channels and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded by Jerome Monroe Smucker in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, OH.