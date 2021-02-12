JFrog (FROG) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to JFrog (FROG), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 77.8% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

JFrog has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.20, which is a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $91.00 price target.

JFrog Ltd provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform to achieve Continuous Software Release Management (CSRM). The CSRM platform enables organizations to continuously deliver software updates across any system.