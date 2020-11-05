JFrog (FROG) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Buy rating to JFrog (FROG) yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 73.7% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

JFrog has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FROG in relation to earlier this year.

JFrog Ltd provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform to achieve Continuous Software Release Management (CSRM). The CSRM platform enables organizations to continuously deliver software updates across any system.