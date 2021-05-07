JFrog (FROG) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to JFrog (FROG), with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.05, close to its 52-week low of $40.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

JFrog has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.67, which is a 66.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.20 and a one-year low of $40.25. Currently, JFrog has an average volume of 1.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FROG in relation to earlier this year.

JFrog Ltd provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform to achieve Continuous Software Release Management (CSRM). The CSRM platform enables organizations to continuously deliver software updates across any system.