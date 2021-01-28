JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Hold rating on JetBlue Airways (JBLU) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 54.6% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JetBlue Airways is a Hold with an average price target of $16.00, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Vertical Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.65 and a one-year low of $6.61. Currently, JetBlue Airways has an average volume of 9.68M.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The company offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom. JetBlue Airways was founded by David Gary Neeleman in August, 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

