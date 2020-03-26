JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Hold rating on JetBlue Airways (JBLU) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 58.2% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JetBlue Airways is a Hold with an average price target of $20.00, a 75.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $12.00 price target.

JetBlue Airways’ market cap is currently $3.13B and has a P/E ratio of 4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JBLU in relation to earlier this year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The company offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom. JetBlue Airways was founded by David Gary Neeleman in August, 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.