Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes maintained a Buy rating on Jernigan Capital (JCAP) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.7% and a 48.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Jernigan Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.65.

Based on Jernigan Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.7 million and GAAP net loss of $52.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.88 million and had a net profit of $12.11 million.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of debt and equity capital. It invests primarily in new or recently-constructed and opened self-storage facilities located predominately in dense urban submarket. The company was founded by Dean Jernigan in October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.