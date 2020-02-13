Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Jernigan Capital (JCAP), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 93.1% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Financial, Saratoga Investment, and New Residential Inv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jernigan Capital with a $24.50 average price target.

Based on Jernigan Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $10.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $22.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JCAP in relation to earlier this year.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the provision of debt and equity capital. Its investments include mortgage loans typically coupled with equity interests as well as outright ownership of self-storage facilities. The company was founded by Dean Jernigan in October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

