Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report issued on July 20, Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Jernigan Capital (JCAP), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Petersen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 72.6% success rate. Petersen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, National Storage Affiliates, and National Retail Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jernigan Capital with a $18.20 average price target, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Jernigan Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.7 million and GAAP net loss of $52.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.83 million and had a net profit of $14.87 million.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of debt and equity capital. It invests primarily in new or recently-constructed and opened self-storage facilities located predominately in dense urban submarket. The company was founded by Dean Jernigan in October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.