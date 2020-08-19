Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Brian Anderson- August 19, 2020, 5:16 AM EDT

In a report issued on July 20, Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Jernigan Capital (JCAP), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Petersen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 72.6% success rate. Petersen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, National Storage Affiliates, and National Retail Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jernigan Capital with a $18.20 average price target, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Jernigan Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.7 million and GAAP net loss of $52.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.83 million and had a net profit of $14.87 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of debt and equity capital. It invests primarily in new or recently-constructed and opened self-storage facilities located predominately in dense urban submarket. The company was founded by Dean Jernigan in October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts