JELD-WEN (JELD) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on JELD-WEN (JELD), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.25, close to its 52-week high of $24.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JELD-WEN with a $22.40 average price target, which is a -8.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

JELD-WEN’s market cap is currently $2.43B and has a P/E ratio of 25.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.11.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.