JELD-WEN (JELD) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on JELD-WEN (JELD) yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.36, close to its 52-week high of $24.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Building Products, Cornerstone Building Brands, and Advanced Drainage Systems.

JELD-WEN has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on JELD-WEN’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $17.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $28.88 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.