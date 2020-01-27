JELD-WEN (JELD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Wells Fargo gave JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on JELD-WEN yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.53, close to its 52-week high of $27.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Building Products, Cornerstone Building Brands, and Advanced Drainage Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JELD-WEN with a $26.13 average price target, representing a -1.5% downside. In a report issued on January 21, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

JELD-WEN’s market cap is currently $2.67B and has a P/E ratio of 28.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.42.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.