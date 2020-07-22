JELD-WEN (JELD) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Truman Patterson from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on JELD-WEN (JELD). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 68.8% success rate. Patterson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, M.D.C. Holdings, and Tri Pointe.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for JELD-WEN with a $15.89 average price target, implying a -10.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Benchmark Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on JELD-WEN’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $979 million and GAAP net loss of $230K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.01 billion and had a net profit of $15.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JELD in relation to earlier this year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Australasia. The company was founded by Richard L. Wendt on October 25, 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.