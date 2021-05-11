Jefferies Thinks Vital Farms’ Stock is Going to Recover

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Buy rating on Vital Farms (VITL) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.15, close to its 52-week low of $19.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 75.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vital Farms with a $30.60 average price target.

Based on Vital Farms’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $53.99 million and GAAP net loss of $785K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.42 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.3 million.

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee.

