Jefferies Thinks Tsakos Energy’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Tsakos Energy (TNP), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.82, close to its 52-week low of $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 51.5% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tsakos Energy with a $12.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tsakos Energy’s market cap is currently $164.9M and has a P/E ratio of -11.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.13.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.