Jefferies Thinks PROG Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on PROG Holdings (PRG), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.44, close to its 52-week low of $42.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Apollo Investment Corp.

PROG Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.67, a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Based on PROG Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $40.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $107 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRG in relation to earlier this year.

Aaron’s, Inc. retails consumer electronics, computers, residential furniture, household appliances, and accessories. It engages in the lease ownership, lease and retail sale of products such as widescreen and liquid crystal display televisions, computers, living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, washers, dryers, and refrigerators. The company operates through the following business segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron’s Business and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment provides lease-purchase solutions on a variety of products, including furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories. The Aaron’s Business segment offers furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories to consumers with a lease-to-own agreement. The Vive segment offers a variety of second-look financing programs originated through third-party federally insured banks to customers of participating merchants and, together with Progressive Leasing, allows the Company to provide retail partners. The company was founded by R. Charles Loudermilk, Sr. in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.